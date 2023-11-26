Rams vs. Cardinals Player Props & Odds – Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:52 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Rams will visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
Check out the best contributors in this outing between the Rams and the Cardinals, and what player prop bets to evaluate.
Sign up to bet on the Rams-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kyren Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210
James Conner Touchdown Odds
- Conner Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Rams Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tutu Atwell
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Tyler Higbee
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Cooper Kupp
|-
|-
|68.5 (-113)
|Puka Nacua
|-
|-
|64.5 (-113)
|Matthew Stafford
|241.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Kyren Williams
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-113)
More Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|James Conner
|-
|68.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|Kyler Murray
|218.5 (-113)
|35.5 (-113)
|-
|Trey McBride
|-
|-
|57.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.