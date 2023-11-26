The Los Angeles Rams will visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Check out the best contributors in this outing between the Rams and the Cardinals, and what player prop bets to evaluate.

Sign up to bet on the Rams-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kyren Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +500

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

James Conner Touchdown Odds

Conner Odds to Score First TD: +550

Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tutu Atwell - - 25.5 (-113) Tyler Higbee - - 23.5 (-113) Cooper Kupp - - 68.5 (-113) Puka Nacua - - 64.5 (-113) Matthew Stafford 241.5 (-113) - - Kyren Williams - 60.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113)

More Cardinals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds James Conner - 68.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) Kyler Murray 218.5 (-113) 35.5 (-113) - Trey McBride - - 57.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.