Based on our computer model, the Los Angeles Rams will defeat the Arizona Cardinals when they square off at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, November 26 (at 4:05 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Rams are putting up 329 yards per game offensively this year (17th in NFL), and they are surrendering 335.1 yards per game (17th) on the other side of the ball. With 298 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Cardinals rank 25th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 24th, allowing 349.5 total yards per contest.

Rams vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Rams by 2.5) Under (45.5) Rams 23, Cardinals 19

Rams Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rams have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Los Angeles has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Rams have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

So far this season, three of Los Angeles' 10 games have hit the over.

Rams games this season have posted an average total of 45.1, which is 0.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Cardinals Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

Arizona is 6-5-0 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 6-5.

Arizona and its opponent have combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 2.3 points higher than the average scoring total for Cardinals games (43.2).

Rams vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 19.5 22 19.4 20.4 19.6 23.6 Arizona 17.5 25.8 25 27 11.2 24.8

