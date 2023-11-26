Division rivals Los Angeles (4-6) and Arizona (2-9) will meet in a matchup of NFC West teams on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.

Interested in live betting the Rams/Cardinals matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Sign up to live bet on the Rams-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Rams vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Rams have been winning three times, have trailed two times, and have been tied five times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 4.7 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Cardinals have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

The Rams have won the second quarter in four games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in six games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging six points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, lost five times, and tied one time.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.7 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

In terms of third-quarter scoring, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games and have lost the third quarter in seven games.

4th Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Rams have lost the fourth quarter six times and outscored their opponent four times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 4.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Cardinals have won the fourth quarter in two games, lost that quarter in eight games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 12 In-Game Primers

Rams vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Rams have led two times (1-1 in those games), have been losing six times (3-3), and have been tied two times (0-2).

The Cardinals have led after the first half in four games this season. The team has been losing after the first half in seven games.

2nd Half

The Rams have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season (3-1 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in six games (1-5).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.1 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 10.2 points on average in the second half.

Out of 11 games this season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (2-1 record in those games), lost seven times (0-7), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

Rep the Rams or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.