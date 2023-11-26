Best Bets, Odds for the Rams vs. Cardinals Game – Week 12
Check out best bets for when NFC West foes match up as the Los Angeles Rams (4-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) play on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.
When is Rams vs. Cardinals?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.5 points of each other.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 60.8%.
- The Rams have won 75% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (3-1).
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won two (18.2%) of those contests.
- Arizona has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 1-9 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-3)
- The Rams have gone 4-5-1 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Los Angeles has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Cardinals have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- In games this year when an underdog by 3 points or more, Arizona has gone 5-5 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (45)
- Los Angeles and Arizona combine to average 8.0 less points per game than the over/under of 45 set for this game (including the playoffs).
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.8 more points per game (47.8) than this game's total of 45 points.
- Three of the Rams' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).
- Out of the Cardinals' 11 games with a set total, six have hit the over (54.5%).
Cooper Kupp Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|62.5
|1
Trey McBride Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|41.9
|1
