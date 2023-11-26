The Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) play on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in a battle of AFC West foes.

Chiefs and Raiders betting insights and trends can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 9.5 43.5 -500 +375

Raiders vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have combined with their opponent to score more than 43.5 points just once this season.

The average total for Las Vegas' games this season is 42.8 points, 0.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Raiders have covered the spread in a game six times this year (6-5-0).

The Raiders have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won twice.

Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and lost that game.

Kansas City Chiefs

The average point total in Kansas City's outings this year is 48.4, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs have gone 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have gone 7-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 70% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 22.5 18 16.4 1 48.4 3 10 Raiders 16.8 26 20.5 17 42.8 1 11

Raiders vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends

Raiders

Las Vegas has covered the spread in its last three contests, and went 1-2 overall.

The Raiders have not hit the over in their past three contests.

Offensively, the Raiders are better in division games (17 points per game) than overall (16.8). On defense they are also better (20 points conceded per game) than overall (20.5).

The Chiefs have totaled 61 more points than their opponents this season (6.1 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by 40 points (3.7 per game).

Chiefs

In its past three contests, Kansas City has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

Kansas City has not hit the over in its past three contests.

Offensively, the Chiefs are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups this year (19.7 per game) compared to their average in all games (22.5). On defense, they are surrendering fewer points per game (16.3) in divisional matchups compared to their overall season average (16.4).

The Chiefs have totaled 61 more points than their opponents this season (6.1 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by 40 points (3.7 per game).

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 40.8 44.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.6 21.2 25.7 ATS Record 6-5-0 4-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 2-9-0 0-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-0 1-4

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.4 48.9 47.5 Implied Team Total AVG 27 27.3 26.5 ATS Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-8-0 1-5-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 4-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

