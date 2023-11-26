For their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 4:25 PM , the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) have eight players on the injury report.

Watch the Raiders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Raiders are coming off of a loss to the Miami Dolphins by the score of 20-13.

In their last game, the Chiefs were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles 21-17.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Questionable Andre James C Knee Full Participation In Practice Marcus Epps S Neck Questionable Trevon Moehrig S Back Limited Participation In Practice Roderic Teamer S Hamstring Questionable Jack Jones CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Maxx Crosby DE Knee Doubtful Robert Spillane LB Ankle Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Out Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Out Donovan Smith OT Neck Full Participation In Practice Joshua Williams DB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Blaine Gabbert QB NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 12 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Chiefs or the Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders have not been getting things done on offense, ranking fourth-worst with 277.3 total yards per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 342.3 total yards per contest (21st-ranked).

In terms of points scored the Raiders rank 26th in the NFL (16.8 points per game), and they are 12th on defense (20.5 points allowed per contest).

From an offensive standpoint, the Raiders are compiling 198.3 passing yards per contest (23rd-ranked). They rank 11th in the NFL on defense (210 passing yards given up per game).

Las Vegas' running game has been sputtering, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 79 rushing yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, surrendering 132.3 rushing yards per contest (27th-ranked).

The Raiders have fared poorly in terms of turnovers, as their turnover margin of -7 is second-worst in the NFL.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-9)

Chiefs (-9) Moneyline: Chiefs (-450), Raiders (+350)

Chiefs (-450), Raiders (+350) Total: 43.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.