The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, in a matchup between two of the best offensive players in football in wide receiver Travis Kelce and running back Joshua Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds

Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +700

Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

Isiah Pacheco Touchdown Odds

Pacheco Odds to Score First TD: +390

Pacheco Odds to Score Anytime TD: +170

More Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Davante Adams - - 62.5 (-113) Jakobi Meyers - - 39.5 (-113) Hunter Renfrow - - 19.5 (-113) Joshua Jacobs - 66.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) Michael Mayer - - 20.5 (-113) Aidan O'Connell 196.5 (-113) - - Tre Tucker - - 9.5 (-113)

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Travis Kelce - - 72.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 262.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) - Skyy Moore - - 15.5 (-113) Isiah Pacheco - 68.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113) Rashee Rice - - 41.5 (-113) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - 15.5 (-113) Justin Watson - - 29.5 (-113)

