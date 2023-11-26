The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Chiefs will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Chiefs own the eighth-ranked offense this year (365.4 yards per game), and they've been even better on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 283.2 yards allowed per game. With 16.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Raiders rank 26th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 12th, allowing 20.5 points per contest.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (+10) Under (43.5) Chiefs 22, Raiders 16

Raiders Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Raiders have a 21.1% chance to win.

Las Vegas has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.

The Raiders have been an underdog by 10 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

This year, games featuring Las Vegas have gone over the point total just twice.

The over/under for this game is 0.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Raiders games (42.8).

Chiefs Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 83.3%.

Kansas City has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Chiefs have covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point favorites in two of two games this season.

So far this season, just two Kansas City games have hit the over.

The point total average for Chiefs games this season is 48.4, 4.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Raiders vs. Chiefs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 22.5 16.4 24.8 15.2 19 18.3 Las Vegas 16.8 20.5 20.4 14.2 13.8 25.7

