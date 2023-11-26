The Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) will face off against AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6), on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Chiefs face off with the Raiders. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we list below.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Raiders have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Chiefs have been winning five times, have been behind two times, and have been tied three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time in 11 games this year.

In 10 games this year, the Chiefs have won the second quarter six times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Raiders have won the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

In 10 games this year, the Chiefs have won the third quarter five times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 2.9 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

The Chiefs have won the fourth quarter in two games this season, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 1.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 5.2 points on average in that quarter.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Raiders have been winning after the first half in three games this season. The team has trailed after the first half in eight games.

The Chiefs have been winning after the first half in eight games, have been behind after the first half in one game, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

Out of 11 games this season, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second half five times, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

In 10 games this year, the Chiefs have lost the second half six times and outscored their opponent four times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging six points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 8.1 points on average in the second half.

