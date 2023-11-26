Will Radko Gudas Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 26?
On Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Radko Gudas going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Oilers?
Gudas stats and insights
- Gudas has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- Gudas has no points on the power play.
- He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 72 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Gudas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|23:32
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:18
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|14:57
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:06
|Home
|W 4-2
Ducks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
