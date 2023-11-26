On Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Radko Gudas going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudas stats and insights

Gudas has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

Gudas has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 72 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Gudas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 23:32 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:03 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:18 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 2 1 1 14:57 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:18 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:06 Home W 4-2

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

