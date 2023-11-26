The Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens are set to play in a Week 12 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Quentin Johnston find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Quentin Johnston score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnston has racked up 183 yards receiving on 20 catches with one TD this season, averaging 18.3 yards per game.

Johnston has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Quentin Johnston Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 9 0 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 3 2 10 0 Week 4 Raiders 3 1 18 0 Week 6 Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 20 0 Week 8 Bears 6 5 50 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 2 14 0 Week 10 Lions 4 4 34 1 Week 11 @Packers 6 2 21 0

