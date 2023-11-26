Makea Nacua was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Nacua's stats below.

Heading into Week 12, Nacua has 69 receptions for 897 yards -- 13.0 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns, plus three carries for 11 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 103 occasions.

Makea Nacua Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Rams have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Ben Skowronek (LP/hip): 3 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Cooper Kupp (DNP/ankle): 24 Rec; 375 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 12 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Nacua 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 103 69 897 334 3 13.0

Nacua Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 3 43 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 3 32 0 Week 11 Seahawks 7 5 70 1

