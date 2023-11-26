Will Makea Nacua Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Makea Nacua was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Nacua's stats below.
Heading into Week 12, Nacua has 69 receptions for 897 yards -- 13.0 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns, plus three carries for 11 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 103 occasions.
Makea Nacua Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Rams have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Ben Skowronek (LP/hip): 3 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Cooper Kupp (DNP/ankle): 24 Rec; 375 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Rams vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Nacua 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|103
|69
|897
|334
|3
|13.0
Nacua Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|10
|119
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|20
|15
|147
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|7
|5
|72
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|10
|9
|163
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|11
|7
|71
|1
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|7
|4
|26
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|12
|8
|154
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|7
|3
|43
|0
|Week 9
|@Packers
|7
|3
|32
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|7
|5
|70
|1
