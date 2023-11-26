For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, is Pavel Mintyukov a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Mintyukov stats and insights

  • In one of 20 games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 2.9% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Mintyukov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:00 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:13 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:02 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:59 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:35 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:01 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:29 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:37 Home W 4-2

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

