Will Pavel Mintyukov Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 26?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, is Pavel Mintyukov a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Mintyukov stats and insights
- In one of 20 games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 2.9% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Mintyukov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:00
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:35
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:01
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Home
|W 4-2
Ducks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
