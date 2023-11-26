The Edmonton Oilers (6-12-1) host the Anaheim Ducks (9-11), who have dropped five in a row, on Sunday, November 26 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.

The Ducks are 3-7-0 in the past 10 contests, putting up 23 total goals (eight power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.8%). They have allowed 33 goals to their opponents.

Here's our prediction for who will claim the victory in Sunday's matchup.

Ducks vs. Oilers Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Oilers 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-275)

Oilers (-275) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Oilers Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a record of 9-11 this season and are 3-0-3 in overtime matchups.

Anaheim has earned 10 points (5-4-0) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Ducks registered only one goal in five games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all three games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Ducks have scored more than two goals 11 times, earning 18 points from those matchups (9-2-0).

This season, Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in six games and picked up four points with a record of 2-4-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-5-0 (four points).

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Ducks went 7-3-0 in those matchups (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 19th 3.05 Goals Scored 2.8 26th 30th 3.79 Goals Allowed 3.25 16th 3rd 33.5 Shots 29.3 25th 7th 28.8 Shots Allowed 32.4 27th 7th 25% Power Play % 21.88% 13th 23rd 76.32% Penalty Kill % 80.68% 13th

Ducks vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

