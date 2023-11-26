Will Max Jones find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

Jones has zero points on the power play.

Jones averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:10 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:12 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 9:35 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 6-3 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:38 Away W 4-3

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

