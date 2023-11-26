Will Max Jones Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 26?
Will Max Jones find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Max Jones score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- Jones has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.
- Jones has zero points on the power play.
- Jones averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|13:10
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|9:35
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|9:38
|Away
|W 4-3
Ducks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
