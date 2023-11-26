The November 26 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams (4-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) will feature a showdown between QBs Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray. Below, we discuss all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rams vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Stafford this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matthew Stafford vs. Kyler Murray Matchup

Matthew Stafford 2023 Stats Kyler Murray 9 Games Played 2 59.2% Completion % 62.9% 2,260 (251.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 463 (231.5) 9 Touchdowns 1 8 Interceptions 2 69 (7.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 84 (42.0) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Matthew Stafford Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 234.5 yards

: Over/Under 234.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Cardinals Defensive Stats

This year, the Cardinals rank 29th in the NFL with 25.8 points allowed per contest, and they rank 27th in total yards allowed with 349.5 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Arizona ranks 19th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,392) and 26th in passing TDs allowed (17).

Against the run, the Cardinals are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this season, giving up the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,453 (132.1 per game). They also rank 19th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).

Defensively, Arizona ranks 21st in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 57.1%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 31st (46.8%).

Who comes out on top when the Rams and the Cardinals square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Kyler Murray Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 224.5 yards

: Over/Under 224.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rams Defensive Stats

This season, the Cardinals have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 29th in the NFL by giving up 25.8 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in the NFL with 349.5 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Arizona has ceded 2,392 total passing yards (19th in NFL) and rank 26th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.1).

Against the run, the Cardinals rank 28th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 132.1, and they rank 29th in rushing TDs allowed (15).

Defensively, Arizona ranks 21st in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 57.1%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 31st at 46.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.