Will Matthew Stafford Score a Touchdown Against the Cardinals in Week 12?
Should you wager on Matthew Stafford finding his way into the end zone in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Matthew Stafford score a touchdown against the Cardinals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)
- Stafford has run for 69 yards on 15 carries (7.7 ypg).
- Stafford does not have a rushing touchdown in nine games.
Matthew Stafford Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|24
|38
|334
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|34
|55
|307
|1
|2
|4
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|18
|33
|269
|1
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|27
|40
|319
|1
|1
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|21
|37
|222
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|15
|24
|226
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|14
|29
|231
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|13
|22
|162
|1
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|17
|31
|190
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
