Matthew Stafford has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Rams play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Cardinals have given up 217.5 passing yards per game, 13th in the league.

Stafford leads Los Angeles with 2,260 passing yards, or 251.1 per game. Stafford has thrown for nine touchdowns with eight interceptions this season. Stafford also has carried the ball 15 times for 69 yards, delivering up 7.7 yards per game.

Stafford vs. the Cardinals

Stafford vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 5 GP / 248.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 248.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD Arizona has allowed three opposing players to rack up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Cardinals have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to 11 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Arizona has allowed five players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Cardinals have allowed one opposing player to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Cardinals is conceding 217.5 yards per game this year, which ranks 13th in the NFL.

The Cardinals' defense is ranked 26th in the NFL with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Matthew Stafford Passing Props vs. the Cardinals

Passing Yards: 238.5 (-115)

238.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)

Stafford Passing Insights

Stafford has topped his passing yards prop total in four games this season, or 44.4%.

The Rams, who are 22nd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.1% of the time while running 42.9%.

With 309 attempts for 2,260 passing yards, Stafford is 11th in NFL play with 7.3 yards per attempt.

Stafford has thrown for a touchdown in eight of nine games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has nine total touchdowns this season (47.4% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

Stafford accounts for 46.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his total 309 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Stafford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 17-for-31 / 190 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 13-for-22 / 162 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 14-for-29 / 231 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 15-for-24 / 226 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 21-for-37 / 222 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

