Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks will be in action on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Fancy a wager on McTavish? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mason McTavish vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McTavish Season Stats Insights

McTavish's plus-minus this season, in 17:15 per game on the ice, is -2.

In McTavish's 20 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 15 of 20 games this season, McTavish has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

McTavish has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 20 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

McTavish's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 37.7% chance of McTavish having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McTavish Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 20 Games 4 21 Points 2 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.