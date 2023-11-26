With the Los Angeles Rams squaring off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Makea Nacua a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Makea Nacua score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Nacua has 69 receptions (on 103 targets) and leads the Rams with 897 yards receiving (89.7 per game) while also scoring three TDs.

Nacua has a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Makea Nacua Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 3 43 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 3 32 0 Week 11 Seahawks 7 5 70 1

