In the Week 12 tilt between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Kyren Williams hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Kyren Williams score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams has taken 97 carries for a team-leading 456 rushing yards (76 per game) with six touchdowns.

Williams also has 13 catches for 105 yards (17.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns twice this season, and has scored in four games overall.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Kyren Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 52 2 0 2 0 Week 2 49ers 14 52 1 6 48 1 Week 3 @Bengals 10 38 0 2 27 0 Week 4 @Colts 25 103 2 3 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 13 53 0 2 4 0 Week 6 Cardinals 20 158 1 0 0 0

