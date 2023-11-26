Kyren Williams will be facing the seventh-worst run defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Williams, who leads the team with 456 rushing yards on 97 carries (76.0 ypg), has made six trips to the end zone. Williams, as a receiver, has 13 catches for 105 yards (17.5 ypg) and one receiving score.

Williams vs. the Cardinals

Williams vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 2 GP / 83.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 83.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Cardinals have given up 100 or more yards to five opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Arizona has given up one or more rushing TDs to 11 opposing players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The run defense of the Cardinals is giving up 132.1 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 26th in the NFL.

The Cardinals' defense ranks 29th in the NFL with 15 rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Rams Player Previews

Kyren Williams Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 59.5 (-118)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has hit the rushing yards over in three of five opportunities (60.0%).

The Rams pass on 57.1% of their plays and run on 42.9%. They are 22nd in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 97 of his team's 261 total rushing attempts this season (37.2%).

Williams has a rushing touchdown in four games this year, including multiple rushing TDs twice.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (36.8% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

He has 22 red zone carries for 53.7% of the team share (his team runs on 53.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Kyren Williams Receiving Props vs the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Williams Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Williams has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (three of five).

Williams has 6.9% of his team's target share (24 targets on 347 passing attempts).

He has picked up 4.4 yards per target (105 yards on 24 targets).

Williams has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

With six red zone targets, Williams has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 20 ATT / 158 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 25 ATT / 103 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/25/2023 Week 3 10 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/17/2023 Week 2 14 ATT / 52 YDS / 1 TD 10 TAR / 6 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD

