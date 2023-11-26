Kyren Williams was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 12 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Williams' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 12, Williams has 97 carries for 456 yards and six touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 13 receptions (24 targets) for 105 yards.

Kyren Williams Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Rams.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Williams 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 97 456 6 4.7 24 13 105 1

Williams Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 52 2 0 2 0 Week 2 49ers 14 52 1 6 48 1 Week 3 @Bengals 10 38 0 2 27 0 Week 4 @Colts 25 103 2 3 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 13 53 0 2 4 0 Week 6 Cardinals 20 158 1 0 0 0

