Will Kyren Williams Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kyren Williams was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 12 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Williams' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 12, Williams has 97 carries for 456 yards and six touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 13 receptions (24 targets) for 105 yards.
Kyren Williams Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Rams.
Week 12 Injury Reports
Rams vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Williams 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|97
|456
|6
|4.7
|24
|13
|105
|1
Williams Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|52
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|14
|52
|1
|6
|48
|1
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|10
|38
|0
|2
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|25
|103
|2
|3
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|13
|53
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|20
|158
|1
|0
|0
|0
