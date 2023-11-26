When the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens square off in Week 12 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Keenan Allen find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Keenan Allen score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Allen's team-leading 1,011 yards receiving (101.1 per game) have come on 83 receptions (113 targets), plus he has scored seven TDs.

Allen has a touchdown catch in five of 10 games this year, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

Keenan Allen Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 3 32 1 Week 6 Cowboys 11 7 85 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 9 4 55 0 Week 8 Bears 10 8 69 0 Week 9 @Jets 9 8 77 0 Week 10 Lions 14 11 175 2 Week 11 @Packers 16 10 116 1

