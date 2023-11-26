Keenan Allen will be running routes against the third-best passing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Allen's 113 targets have resulted in 83 catches for a team-high 1,011 yards (101.1 per game) and seven scores this season.

Allen vs. the Ravens

Allen vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 50 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 50 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Baltimore on the season.

The 169.7 passing yards per game conceded by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is ranked first in the NFL with nine passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Keenan Allen Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 85.5 (-118)

Allen Receiving Insights

In seven of 10 games this year, Allen has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Allen has been targeted on 113 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season (31.5% target share).

He has been targeted 113 times, averaging 8.9 yards per target (31st in NFL).

In five of 10 games this year, Allen has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

He has scored eight of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (27.6%).

Allen has been targeted 12 times in the red zone (22.2% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts).

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 16 TAR / 10 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 14 TAR / 11 REC / 175 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

