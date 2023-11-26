Will Keenan Allen Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Keenan Allen was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 12 contest against the Baltimore Ravens starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Allen's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In the air, Allen has been targeted 113 times, with season stats of 1011 yards on 83 receptions (12.2 per catch) and seven TDs. He also has two carries for six yards.
Keenan Allen Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Chargers have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Nick Vannett (DNP/concussion): 0 Rec
- Jalen Guyton (LP/groin): 4 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Gerald Everett (LP/chest): 21 Rec; 167 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 12 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Allen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|113
|83
|1,011
|335
|7
|12.2
Allen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|9
|6
|76
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|10
|8
|111
|2
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|20
|18
|215
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|5
|3
|32
|1
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|11
|7
|85
|1
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|9
|4
|55
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|10
|8
|69
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|9
|8
|77
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|14
|11
|175
|2
|Week 11
|@Packers
|16
|10
|116
|1
