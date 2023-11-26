Keenan Allen was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 12 contest against the Baltimore Ravens starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Allen's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Allen has been targeted 113 times, with season stats of 1011 yards on 83 receptions (12.2 per catch) and seven TDs. He also has two carries for six yards.

Keenan Allen Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Chargers have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Nick Vannett (DNP/concussion): 0 Rec Jalen Guyton (LP/groin): 4 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Gerald Everett (LP/chest): 21 Rec; 167 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Allen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 113 83 1,011 335 7 12.2

Allen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 3 32 1 Week 6 Cowboys 11 7 85 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 9 4 55 0 Week 8 Bears 10 8 69 0 Week 9 @Jets 9 8 77 0 Week 10 Lions 14 11 175 2 Week 11 @Packers 16 10 116 1

