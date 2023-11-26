Justin Herbert vs. Lamar Jackson in Week 12: Chargers vs. Ravens Preview, Stats
When the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) square off on November 26 at SoFi Stadium, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert will be under center for their respective teams. Which quarterback has the edge in this bout? Find out below.
Chargers vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: NBC
Justin Herbert vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup
|Justin Herbert
|2023 Stats
|Lamar Jackson
|10
|Games Played
|11
|66.2%
|Completion %
|69.5%
|2,609 (260.9)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,441 (221.9)
|19
|Touchdowns
|12
|5
|Interceptions
|5
|186 (18.6)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|535 (48.6)
|3
|Rushing Touchdowns
|5
Justin Herbert Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 252.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Ravens Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Ravens rank third in the NFL with 16.1 points allowed per game and rank third in total yards allowed with 273.5 yards given up per game.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Baltimore is top-10 this season, ranking sixth in the NFL with 1,867 total passing yards allowed (169.7 allowed per game). It also ranks first in passing touchdowns allowed (nine).
- Against the run, the Ravens have ceded 1,141 total rushing yards (18th in NFL) and rank 21st in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).
- Defensively, Baltimore is third in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 37.9%. It is third in third-down percentage allowed at 35.2%.
Lamar Jackson Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 232.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Chargers Defensive Stats
