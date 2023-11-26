When the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) square off on November 26 at SoFi Stadium, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert will be under center for their respective teams. Which quarterback has the edge in this bout? Find out below.

Chargers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Justin Herbert vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup

Justin Herbert 2023 Stats Lamar Jackson 10 Games Played 11 66.2% Completion % 69.5% 2,609 (260.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,441 (221.9) 19 Touchdowns 12 5 Interceptions 5 186 (18.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 535 (48.6) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 252.5 yards

: Over/Under 252.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Ravens Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Ravens rank third in the NFL with 16.1 points allowed per game and rank third in total yards allowed with 273.5 yards given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Baltimore is top-10 this season, ranking sixth in the NFL with 1,867 total passing yards allowed (169.7 allowed per game). It also ranks first in passing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Against the run, the Ravens have ceded 1,141 total rushing yards (18th in NFL) and rank 21st in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).

Defensively, Baltimore is third in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 37.9%. It is third in third-down percentage allowed at 35.2%.

Lamar Jackson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 232.5 yards

: Over/Under 232.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chargers Defensive Stats

