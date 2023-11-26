Should you bet on Justin Herbert hitting paydirt in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Justin Herbert score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Herbert has 186 yards on 44 carries (18.6 ypg), with three touchdowns.

Herbert has added one catch for 10 yards (1 per game).

Herbert has scored multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has run for a TD in two games.

Justin Herbert Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Dolphins 23 33 229 1 0 5 17 1 Week 2 @Titans 27 41 305 2 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 40 47 405 3 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Raiders 13 24 167 1 1 12 27 2 Week 6 Cowboys 22 37 227 2 1 6 20 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 17 30 259 1 2 2 5 0 Week 8 Bears 31 40 298 3 0 1 1 0 Week 9 @Jets 16 30 136 0 0 3 17 0 Week 10 Lions 27 40 323 4 1 4 15 0 Week 11 @Packers 21 36 260 2 0 8 73 0

