Will Justin Herbert Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 12?
Should you bet on Justin Herbert hitting paydirt in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Justin Herbert score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)
- Herbert has 186 yards on 44 carries (18.6 ypg), with three touchdowns.
- Herbert has added one catch for 10 yards (1 per game).
- Herbert has scored multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has run for a TD in two games.
Justin Herbert Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|23
|33
|229
|1
|0
|5
|17
|1
|Week 2
|@Titans
|27
|41
|305
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|40
|47
|405
|3
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|13
|24
|167
|1
|1
|12
|27
|2
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|22
|37
|227
|2
|1
|6
|20
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|17
|30
|259
|1
|2
|2
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|31
|40
|298
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|16
|30
|136
|0
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|27
|40
|323
|4
|1
|4
|15
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|21
|36
|260
|2
|0
|8
|73
|0
