Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a difficult matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are conceding the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 169.7 per game.

Herbert has piled up 2,609 passing yards (260.9 per game) for Los Angeles, completing 66.2% of his passes with 19 touchdown passes and five interceptions on the season. In the running game, Herbert has contributed 186 rushing yards on 44 carries (and three TDs), averaging 18.6 yards per game on the ground.

Herbert vs. the Ravens

Herbert vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 195 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 195 PASS YPG / PASS TD Baltimore hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Ravens have given up seven players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Baltimore in 2023.

The Ravens have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

Herbert will play against the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this week. The Ravens concede 169.7 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Ravens have scored nine touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). The Ravens' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Justin Herbert Passing Props vs. the Ravens

Passing Yards: 251.5 (-115)

251.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+100)

Herbert Passing Insights

Herbert has bettered his passing yards prop total in five games this season, or 50.0%.

The Chargers, who are eighth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.0% of the time while running 42.0%.

Herbert's 7.3 yards per attempt rank 11th in the league.

In nine of 10 games this year, Herbert completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs six times.

He has 22 total touchdowns this season (75.9% of his team's 29 offensive TDs).

Herbert accounts for 51.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his total 358 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 21-for-36 / 260 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 27-for-40 / 323 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 16-for-30 / 136 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 31-for-40 / 298 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 17-for-30 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

