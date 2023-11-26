Will Justin Herbert Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Justin Herbert was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. All of Herbert's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Herbert has thrown for 2,609 yards (260.9 per game) and 19 touchdowns, with five picks. He has completed 66.2% of his passes (237-for-358), and has 44 carries for 186 yards three touchdowns.
Justin Herbert Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Finger
Week 12 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Herbert 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|237
|358
|66.2%
|2,609
|19
|5
|7.3
|44
|186
|3
Herbert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|23
|33
|229
|1
|0
|5
|17
|1
|Week 2
|@Titans
|27
|41
|305
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|40
|47
|405
|3
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|13
|24
|167
|1
|1
|12
|27
|2
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|22
|37
|227
|2
|1
|6
|20
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|17
|30
|259
|1
|2
|2
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|31
|40
|298
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|16
|30
|136
|0
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|27
|40
|323
|4
|1
|4
|15
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|21
|36
|260
|2
|0
|8
|73
|0
