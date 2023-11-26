Justin Herbert was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. All of Herbert's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Herbert has thrown for 2,609 yards (260.9 per game) and 19 touchdowns, with five picks. He has completed 66.2% of his passes (237-for-358), and has 44 carries for 186 yards three touchdowns.

Justin Herbert Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Finger

Week 12 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Herbert 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 237 358 66.2% 2,609 19 5 7.3 44 186 3

Herbert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Dolphins 23 33 229 1 0 5 17 1 Week 2 @Titans 27 41 305 2 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 40 47 405 3 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Raiders 13 24 167 1 1 12 27 2 Week 6 Cowboys 22 37 227 2 1 6 20 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 17 30 259 1 2 2 5 0 Week 8 Bears 31 40 298 3 0 1 1 0 Week 9 @Jets 16 30 136 0 0 3 17 0 Week 10 Lions 27 40 323 4 1 4 15 0 Week 11 @Packers 21 36 260 2 0 8 73 0

