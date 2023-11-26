In the Week 12 tilt between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Joshua Kelley find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kelley will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Kelley has rushed for 352 yards (35.2 per game) on 85 carries with two touchdowns.

And Kelley has tacked on three catches for 11 yards (1.1 per game).

Kelley has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of 10).

Joshua Kelley Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 91 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 13 39 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 11 12 0 1 5 0 Week 4 Raiders 17 65 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 2 0 1 2 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 75 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Bears 6 21 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 18 0 1 4 0 Week 10 Lions 5 16 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 6 13 0 0 0 0

Rep Joshua Kelley with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.