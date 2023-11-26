Joshua Kelley has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Ravens have given up 103.7 rushing yards per game, 13th in the NFL.

This season, Kelley has compiled 352 rushing yards (35.2 ypg) on 85 total carries and has two rushing scores. Kelley, as a receiver, has three catches for 11 yards (1.1 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kelley and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kelley vs. the Ravens

Kelley vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Ravens have given up 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The Ravens surrender 103.7 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Ravens have scored four touchdowns on the ground (0.4 per game). The Ravens' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Watch Chargers vs Ravens on Fubo!

Chargers Player Previews

Joshua Kelley Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kelley with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kelley Rushing Insights

Kelley has gone over his rushing yards total once in seven opportunities this season.

The Chargers, who are eighth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.0% of the time while running 42.0%.

His team has attempted 260 rushes this season. He's taken 85 of those carries (32.7%).

Kelley has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 6.9% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 12 red zone carries for 24.0% of the team share (his team runs on 48.1% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kelley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 3 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 ATT / 75 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.