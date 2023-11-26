Will Joshua Jacobs hit paydirt when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs come together in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Joshua Jacobs score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Jacobs has taken 200 carries for a team-leading 661 rushing yards (60.1 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Jacobs has also tacked on 31 catches for 265 yards (24.1 per game).

Jacobs has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year, and has scored in four games.

Joshua Jacobs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 19 48 0 2 23 0 Week 2 @Bills 9 -2 0 5 51 0 Week 3 Steelers 17 62 0 3 18 0 Week 4 @Chargers 17 58 1 8 81 0 Week 5 Packers 20 69 1 5 20 0 Week 6 Patriots 25 77 0 2 16 0 Week 7 @Bears 11 35 0 1 6 0 Week 8 @Lions 15 61 1 2 27 0 Week 9 Giants 26 98 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Jets 27 116 0 2 11 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 14 39 0 1 12 0

