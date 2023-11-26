In the Week 12 tilt between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Jalen Guyton hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jalen Guyton score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Guyton's four receptions (on eight targets) have netted him 41 yards (20.5 per game) and one TD.

Guyton has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Jalen Guyton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 6 4 41 1

