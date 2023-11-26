Jalen Guyton was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers match up with the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're trying to find Guyton's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Jalen Guyton and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 12, Guyton has four receptions for 41 yards -- 10.3 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on eight occasions.

Keep an eye on Guyton's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jalen Guyton Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

The Chargers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Nick Vannett (DNP/concussion): 0 Rec Gerald Everett (LP/chest): 21 Rec; 167 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Keenan Allen (LP/shoulder): 83 Rec; 1011 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 12 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Guyton 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 4 41 12 1 10.3

Guyton Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 6 4 41 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.