Should you bet on Jakobi Meyers getting into the end zone in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Meyers has posted 512 yards (on 46 catches) with five TDs. He's been targeted 69 times, producing 51.2 yards per game.

In four of 10 games this season, Meyers has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Jakobi Meyers Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 10 9 81 2 Week 3 Steelers 12 7 85 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Packers 10 7 75 1 Week 6 Patriots 7 5 61 1 Week 7 @Bears 13 7 50 1 Week 8 @Lions 1 1 19 0 Week 9 Giants 5 2 38 0 Week 10 Jets 2 2 21 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 4 49 0

