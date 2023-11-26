Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers has a tough matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are giving up the fourth-fewest passing yards in the league, 170.8 per game.

Meyers' 46 receptions have led to 512 yards (for an average of 51.2 per game) and five scores. He has been targeted 69 times.

Meyers vs. the Chiefs

Meyers vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games Kansas City has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Kansas City has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The Chiefs yield 170.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs have the No. 7 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 12 this season (1.2 per game).

Jakobi Meyers Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Meyers Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this season, Meyers has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Meyers has been targeted on 69 of his team's 355 passing attempts this season (19.4% target share).

He has 512 receiving yards on 69 targets to rank 69th in NFL play with 7.4 yards per target.

Meyers has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 10 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored six of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (35.3%).

Meyers has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (23.9% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts).

Meyers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 TAR / 7 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

