Will Jakob Silfverberg light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks play the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Silfverberg stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, Silfverberg scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 3.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Silfverberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 10:17 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:00 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:32 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:55 Home W 4-2

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

