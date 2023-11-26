For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, is Jackson LaCombe a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

LaCombe stats and insights

LaCombe is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

LaCombe has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 72 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

LaCombe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:30 Home L 5-2 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:14 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:51 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:16 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:25 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:21 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:30 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.