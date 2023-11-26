The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Ilya Lyubushkin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

  • Lyubushkin is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
  • Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Lyubushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:44 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:16 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:23 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:05 Home W 4-2

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

