Sunday's game between the Washington Huskies (6-0) and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (2-4) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 63-55 based on our computer prediction, with Washington taking home the win. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Rainbow Wahine head into this matchup following a 58-46 win over Idaho State on Saturday.

Hawaii vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: Spectrum Hawaii OC16

Hawaii vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 63, Hawaii 55

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Rainbow Wahine took down the Idaho State Bengals 58-46 on November 25.

The Rainbow Wahine have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

Hawaii has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).

Hawaii Leaders

Brooklyn Rewers: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

8.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Imani Perez: 9.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)

9.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15) Daejah Phillips: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.9 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.9 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Lily Wahinekapu: 7.4 PTS, 24.0 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

7.4 PTS, 24.0 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Meilani McBee: 6.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Wahine have been outscored by 7.5 points per game (scoring 50.8 points per game to rank 345th in college basketball while giving up 58.3 per outing to rank 85th in college basketball) and have a -45 scoring differential overall.

