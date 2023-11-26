The Washington Huskies (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning run when visiting the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET.

Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Spectrum Hawaii OC16

Hawaii vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score an average of 80.0 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 58.3 the Rainbow Wahine give up to opponents.

Washington has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 58.3 points.

Hawaii is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 80.0 points.

The 50.8 points per game the Rainbow Wahine record are just 3.3 more points than the Huskies allow (47.5).

Hawaii is 2-2 when scoring more than 47.5 points.

Washington has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 50.8 points.

The Rainbow Wahine are making 32.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (31.3%).

The Huskies shoot 47.3% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Rainbow Wahine allow.

Hawaii Leaders

Brooklyn Rewers: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

8.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Imani Perez: 9.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)

9.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15) Daejah Phillips: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.9 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.9 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Lily Wahinekapu: 7.4 PTS, 24.0 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

7.4 PTS, 24.0 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Meilani McBee: 6.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Hawaii Schedule