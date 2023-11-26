How to Watch the Hawaii vs. Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:55 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Huskies (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning run when visiting the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET.
Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: Spectrum Hawaii OC16
Hawaii vs. Washington Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies score an average of 80.0 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 58.3 the Rainbow Wahine give up to opponents.
- Washington has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 58.3 points.
- Hawaii is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 80.0 points.
- The 50.8 points per game the Rainbow Wahine record are just 3.3 more points than the Huskies allow (47.5).
- Hawaii is 2-2 when scoring more than 47.5 points.
- Washington has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 50.8 points.
- The Rainbow Wahine are making 32.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (31.3%).
- The Huskies shoot 47.3% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Rainbow Wahine allow.
Hawaii Leaders
- Brooklyn Rewers: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)
- Imani Perez: 9.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)
- Daejah Phillips: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.9 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Lily Wahinekapu: 7.4 PTS, 24.0 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Meilani McBee: 6.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
Hawaii Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Idaho
|L 50-40
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/24/2023
|Air Force
|L 54-51
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/25/2023
|Idaho State
|W 58-46
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/26/2023
|Washington
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/3/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
