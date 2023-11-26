The Washington Huskies (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning run when visiting the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: Spectrum Hawaii OC16

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies score an average of 80.0 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 58.3 the Rainbow Wahine give up to opponents.
  • Washington has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 58.3 points.
  • Hawaii is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 80.0 points.
  • The 50.8 points per game the Rainbow Wahine record are just 3.3 more points than the Huskies allow (47.5).
  • Hawaii is 2-2 when scoring more than 47.5 points.
  • Washington has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 50.8 points.
  • The Rainbow Wahine are making 32.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (31.3%).
  • The Huskies shoot 47.3% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Rainbow Wahine allow.

Hawaii Leaders

  • Brooklyn Rewers: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)
  • Imani Perez: 9.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)
  • Daejah Phillips: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.9 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
  • Lily Wahinekapu: 7.4 PTS, 24.0 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
  • Meilani McBee: 6.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Idaho L 50-40 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/24/2023 Air Force L 54-51 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/25/2023 Idaho State W 58-46 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/26/2023 Washington - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/3/2023 San Jose State - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.