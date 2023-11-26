Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Hawaii
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:00 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The college football slate in Week 13, which includes the Colorado State Rams squaring off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from Hawaii.
College Football Games to Watch in Hawaii on TV This Week
Colorado State Rams at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
- Favorite: Colorado State (-5.5)
