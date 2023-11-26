In the Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Gerald Everett score a touchdown? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Everett will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Gerald Everett score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Everett has racked up 167 yards receiving (20.9 per game) and two TDs, hauling in 21 balls on 27 targets.

In two of eight games this season, Everett has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Gerald Everett Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 2 18 0 Week 10 Lions 2 0 0 0

Rep Gerald Everett with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.