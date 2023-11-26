Gerald Everett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Take a look at Everett's stats below.

Looking at season stats, Everett has been targeted 27 times and has 21 catches for 167 yards (8.0 per reception) and two TDs, plus two carries for four yards.

Gerald Everett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Chest

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week: Nick Vannett (DNP/concussion): 0 Rec Jalen Guyton (LP/groin): 4 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Keenan Allen (LP/shoulder): 83 Rec; 1011 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Everett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 27 21 167 114 2 8.0

Everett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 2 18 0 Week 10 Lions 2 0 0 0

