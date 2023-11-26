Frank Vatrano will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Anaheim Ducks face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Prop bets for Vatrano in that upcoming Ducks-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Frank Vatrano vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

Vatrano has averaged 18:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In Vatrano's 20 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Vatrano has a point in 12 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points five times.

Vatrano has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Vatrano's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 72 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 20 Games 4 20 Points 1 13 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.