Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Oilers on November 26, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Leon Draisaitl, Mason McTavish and others in the Edmonton Oilers-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Rogers Place on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.
Ducks vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ducks vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
McTavish is an offensive leader for Anaheim with 21 points (1.1 per game), with 10 goals and 11 assists in 20 games (playing 17:15 per game).
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|2
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Frank Vatrano has amassed 20 points this season, with 13 goals and seven assists.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 17
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Ryan Strome has 15 points so far, including two goals and 13 assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Draisaitl has been a big player for Edmonton this season, with 26 points in 19 games.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 24
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 15
|0
|2
|2
|5
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Connor McDavid has 20 points (1.1 per game), scoring six goals and adding 14 assists.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 24
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Panthers
|Nov. 20
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 15
|1
|0
|1
|3
