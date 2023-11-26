Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Leon Draisaitl, Mason McTavish and others in the Edmonton Oilers-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Rogers Place on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ducks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

McTavish is an offensive leader for Anaheim with 21 points (1.1 per game), with 10 goals and 11 assists in 20 games (playing 17:15 per game).

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 2 1 3 4 vs. Blues Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 0 0 0 0 at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Frank Vatrano has amassed 20 points this season, with 13 goals and seven assists.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 1 1 2 4 vs. Blues Nov. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 1 0 1 5 at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 1

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Ryan Strome has 15 points so far, including two goals and 13 assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 4 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Blues Nov. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 0 0 0 7 at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Draisaitl has been a big player for Edmonton this season, with 26 points in 19 games.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 24 2 1 3 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 22 0 1 1 2 at Panthers Nov. 20 0 1 1 3 at Lightning Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken Nov. 15 0 2 2 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Connor McDavid has 20 points (1.1 per game), scoring six goals and adding 14 assists.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 24 0 4 4 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Nov. 20 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Nov. 18 0 0 0 4 vs. Kraken Nov. 15 1 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.