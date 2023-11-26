The Edmonton Oilers (6-12-1) host the Anaheim Ducks (9-11), who have dropped five in a row, on Sunday, November 26 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.

Ducks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-275) Ducks (+225) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have won seven of the 16 games, or 43.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Anaheim has won two of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +225 on the moneyline.

The Ducks have a 30.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Anaheim has played nine games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Ducks vs Oilers Additional Info

Ducks vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 58 (23rd) Goals 56 (26th) 72 (27th) Goals Allowed 65 (19th) 17 (6th) Power Play Goals 14 (16th) 18 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (24th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks went 3-7-0 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 4-6-0 line versus the spread during that span.

In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total four times.

The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

Over their last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are scoring 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.8.

The Ducks have the league's 26th-ranked scoring offense (56 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Ducks have allowed 3.2 goals per game, 65 total, which ranks 19th among league teams.

Their -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

