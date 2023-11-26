Ducks vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:46 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (6-12-1) host the Anaheim Ducks (9-11), who have dropped five in a row, on Sunday, November 26 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.
Ducks vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Oilers (-275)
|Ducks (+225)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have won seven of the 16 games, or 43.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Anaheim has won two of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +225 on the moneyline.
- The Ducks have a 30.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Anaheim has played nine games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Ducks vs Oilers Additional Info
Ducks vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|58 (23rd)
|Goals
|56 (26th)
|72 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|65 (19th)
|17 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (16th)
|18 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (24th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks went 3-7-0 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 4-6-0 line versus the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total four times.
- The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- Over their last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are scoring 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.8.
- The Ducks have the league's 26th-ranked scoring offense (56 total goals, 2.8 per game).
- The Ducks have allowed 3.2 goals per game, 65 total, which ranks 19th among league teams.
- Their -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
