You should watch Leon Draisaitl and Mason McTavish in particular on Sunday, when the Edmonton Oilers play the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Oilers Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

McTavish's 10 goals and 11 assists in 20 games give him 21 points on the season.

Frank Vatrano's 20 points this season, including 13 goals and seven assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.

This season, Ryan Strome has two goals and 13 assists for Edmonton.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a 5-3-0 record this season, with an .893 save percentage (44th in the league). In 8 games, he has 243 saves, and has given up 29 goals (3.8 goals against average).

Oilers Players to Watch

Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (26 points), via registered eight goals and 18 assists.

Connor McDavid has six goals and 14 assists, equaling 20 points (1.1 per game).

Evan Bouchard's total of 19 points is via five goals and 14 assists.

Calvin Pickard (0-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .889% save percentage (50th in league).

Ducks vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 20th 3.05 Goals Scored 2.8 27th 30th 3.79 Goals Allowed 3.25 17th 3rd 33.5 Shots 29.3 24th 7th 28.8 Shots Allowed 32.4 27th 7th 25% Power Play % 21.88% 13th 24th 76.32% Penalty Kill % 80.68% 13th

