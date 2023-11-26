Ducks vs. Oilers November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
You should watch Leon Draisaitl and Mason McTavish in particular on Sunday, when the Edmonton Oilers play the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET.
Ducks vs. Oilers Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Oilers (-275)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSSC,BSSD
Ducks Players to Watch
- McTavish's 10 goals and 11 assists in 20 games give him 21 points on the season.
- Frank Vatrano's 20 points this season, including 13 goals and seven assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.
- This season, Ryan Strome has two goals and 13 assists for Edmonton.
- In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a 5-3-0 record this season, with an .893 save percentage (44th in the league). In 8 games, he has 243 saves, and has given up 29 goals (3.8 goals against average).
Oilers Players to Watch
- Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (26 points), via registered eight goals and 18 assists.
- Connor McDavid has six goals and 14 assists, equaling 20 points (1.1 per game).
- Evan Bouchard's total of 19 points is via five goals and 14 assists.
- Calvin Pickard (0-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .889% save percentage (50th in league).
Ducks vs. Oilers Stat Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|20th
|3.05
|Goals Scored
|2.8
|27th
|30th
|3.79
|Goals Allowed
|3.25
|17th
|3rd
|33.5
|Shots
|29.3
|24th
|7th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|32.4
|27th
|7th
|25%
|Power Play %
|21.88%
|13th
|24th
|76.32%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.68%
|13th
