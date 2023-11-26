How to Watch the Ducks vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having dropped five in a row, the Anaheim Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can tune in on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD to see the Oilers play the Ducks.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks vs Oilers Additional Info
|Oilers vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Ducks Prediction
|Oilers vs Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Ducks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have allowed 65 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have 56 goals this season (2.8 per game), 26th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Ducks are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mason McTavish
|20
|10
|11
|21
|7
|5
|57.7%
|Frank Vatrano
|20
|13
|7
|20
|4
|12
|25%
|Ryan Strome
|19
|2
|13
|15
|10
|10
|33.8%
|Troy Terry
|20
|5
|8
|13
|15
|11
|0%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|20
|1
|10
|11
|8
|5
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 72 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.
- The Oilers' 58 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Oilers have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|19
|8
|18
|26
|26
|26
|56.7%
|Connor McDavid
|17
|6
|14
|20
|20
|17
|44.9%
|Evan Bouchard
|19
|5
|14
|19
|19
|9
|-
|Zach Hyman
|19
|10
|9
|19
|5
|7
|33.3%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|19
|4
|13
|17
|8
|15
|46.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.