Having dropped five in a row, the Anaheim Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD to see the Oilers play the Ducks.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Ducks vs Oilers Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have allowed 65 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.

The Ducks have 56 goals this season (2.8 per game), 26th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Ducks are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mason McTavish 20 10 11 21 7 5 57.7% Frank Vatrano 20 13 7 20 4 12 25% Ryan Strome 19 2 13 15 10 10 33.8% Troy Terry 20 5 8 13 15 11 0% Pavel Mintyukov 20 1 10 11 8 5 -

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 72 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.

The Oilers' 58 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Oilers have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Oilers Key Players